Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:17 PM

13442 Terra Santa Drive

13442 Terra Santa Drive · (586) 580-9148
Location

13442 Terra Santa Drive, Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 20

$1,750

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FULLY Renovated & spacious 3 bedroom 1 - 1/2 bath house available in the beautiful Terra Santa Village Subdivision! This house features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, a 2 car attached garage, open kitchen with Granite Countertops, family room with access to the beautifully landscaped backyard, as well as a full basement. Close to the wonderful Dodge Park and a plethora of dining and entertainment. Easy access to freeways. Make this house your home!! $1750/$2625 security deposit - 2 year lease or $1850/$2775 security deposit - 1 year lease. Available August 20, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13442 Terra Santa Drive have any available units?
13442 Terra Santa Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 13442 Terra Santa Drive have?
Some of 13442 Terra Santa Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13442 Terra Santa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13442 Terra Santa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13442 Terra Santa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13442 Terra Santa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling Heights.
Does 13442 Terra Santa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13442 Terra Santa Drive offers parking.
Does 13442 Terra Santa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13442 Terra Santa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13442 Terra Santa Drive have a pool?
No, 13442 Terra Santa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13442 Terra Santa Drive have accessible units?
No, 13442 Terra Santa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13442 Terra Santa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13442 Terra Santa Drive has units with dishwashers.
