13442 Terra Santa Drive

FULLY Renovated & spacious 3 bedroom 1 - 1/2 bath house available in the beautiful Terra Santa Village Subdivision! This house features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, a 2 car attached garage, open kitchen with Granite Countertops, family room with access to the beautifully landscaped backyard, as well as a full basement. Close to the wonderful Dodge Park and a plethora of dining and entertainment. Easy access to freeways. Make this house your home!! $1750/$2625 security deposit - 2 year lease or $1850/$2775 security deposit - 1 year lease. Available August 20, 2020.