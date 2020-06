Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool

Updates are complete and this is waiting for your client to call home. New Grey Ash Life Proof Vinyl Flooring and Pebble Grey Paint along with both bathrooms being updated. This unit also features a really large private storage room in the basement with your washer & dryer. Covered carport space, Private clubhouse and pool. HOA fee includes gas and water(included in rent). This property won't last long! No Smoking, No Pets! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents. Call John Taseski at Mutual Property Management for more details or to schedule a private showing at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com