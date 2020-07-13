Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

87 Apartments under $800 for rent in Sterling Heights, MI

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Results within 1 mile of Sterling Heights
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$784
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
800 sqft
Just a few minutes from Hall Road restaurants and shopping. Near Macomb Community College. On-site pool, sundeck, and play area. Open interiors with ample living space and storage. Newer appliances.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Silverstone Apartments
5800 Streefkerk Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$745
560 sqft
One-bedroom, pet-friendly apartment homes nestled in Warren and moments from Walmart, Warren Community Center and Maple Lane Golf Club. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
46027 Vanker
46027 Vanker Ave, Utica, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
835 sqft
Charming and well maintained unit, located in nice residential area of homes, not a large apartment complex but a small 3 unit freestanding building, upstairs unit includes heat and water, large open living room w/dining area, galley style kitchen

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
14156 Lakeside
14156 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$750
532 sqft
BUSINESS SPACE AVAILABLE FOR YOUR NEW IDEAS OR ALREADY FORMED BUSINESS AND WANTING MORE SPACE AND/OR A BUSINESS STORE FRONT...IT'S HERE FOR YOU. RARE OPPORTUNITY, LIVE/WORKS WITH JUST THE BUSINESS AREA THIS TIME FOR LEASE....

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Fraser
34830 Utica
34830 Utica Road, Fraser, MI
Studio
$800
2900 sqft
2nd Floor Office Space For Lease - Located across from Meijer, 15 Mile & Utica Rd. Great location with excellent exposure. Gross Lease Rate + utilities. Space is spotless (won't find a cleaner building!). Immediate Possession
Results within 5 miles of Sterling Heights
1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Northeast Warren
Huntington Club Apartments
28801 Imperial Dr, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Located near Macomb and Oakland malls. This pet-friendly community offers two large courtyards, a pool and a fitness center. Apartment amenities here include modern appliances and storage supplies.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$705
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
850 sqft
A spacious community with one- and two-bedroom apartments with larger balconies and patios. Minutes from public transportation within the Fraser/Roseville School Districts. Onsite playground, storage and sundecks.
1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Roseville
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Madison Heights
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Southeast Warren
Meadows on Ten
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
7504 Lozier St
7504 Lozier Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
7504 Lozier, Warren - 7504 Lozier, Warren 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home- now available for rent! Amenities: • Updated kitchen • Updated bathroom • New cabinets in kitchen and bathroom • New flooring in kitchen and bathroom • Freshly

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
27827 Oneil St
27827 O'neil Street, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This inviting 2/1 Ranch is a great place to entertain a few friends.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Roseville
31623 NARDELLI Lane
31623 Nardelli Lane, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
550 sqft
Well maintained FIRST FLOOR CONDO for lease. Close parking and private entrance. Lease amount includes the association fee which covers outside maintenance, exterior insurance, snow and grass removal.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
29201 HAYES RD
29201 Hayes Road, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
AFFORDABLE 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO. UPDATED THROUGHOUT... BLINDS, PAINT ECT. SHARED BASEMENT WITH LAUNDRY AND STORAGE. ACROSS THE STREET FROM MACOMB COLLEGE. DOOR WALL TO BALCONY. NO SMOKING, NO PETS.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
52010 Van Dyke
52010 Van Dyke Avenue, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$763
819 sqft
Retail or Office Use - Small Space in Active Shopping Center

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
8105 SMILEY
8105 Smiley Avenue, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$795
650 sqft
Outstanding office building with great curb appeal. Don't miss out on last space available. Great Landlord, clean space, open floor plan

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1333 W SOUTH Boulevard
1333 West South Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Cute one bedroom...part of a duplex. You will enjoy the horseshoe driveway...no backing out onto South Blvd! The home sits back from the road. Fenced in yard...shared with other duplex occupant. This is turn key... completely gutted 2020...

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
4937 E 10 Mile Rd # 33-4
4937 East 10 Mile Road, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.
Results within 10 miles of Sterling Heights
1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park

July 2020 Sterling Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sterling Heights Rent Report. Sterling Heights rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sterling Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Sterling Heights rents declined over the past month

Sterling Heights rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sterling Heights stand at $836 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,088 for a two-bedroom. Sterling Heights' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Sterling Heights, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Sterling Heights rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Sterling Heights, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Sterling Heights is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Sterling Heights' median two-bedroom rent of $1,088 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Sterling Heights' rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sterling Heights than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

