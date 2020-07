Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator furnished bathtub carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle. In an atmosphere that is peaceful and secluded, Weatherstone is located across the street from renowned Franklin Racquet Club and borders the quaint Franklin Village, near excellent shopping, expressways, schools, golf courses and Michigan's finest restaurants. Our luxury townhomes offer the ultimate blend of comfort, beauty and convenience. At Weatherstone, we have anticipated your every desire for gracious living in a magnificent setting. You will feel right at home in your Condominium Style Townhome, with your own basement and two-car attached garage.