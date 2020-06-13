/
/
new baltimore
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:29 PM
33 Apartments for rent in New Baltimore, MI📍
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
38010 Main St.
38010 Main Street, New Baltimore, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
1250 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JULY! - Upstairs one bedroom, one bath, loft style apartment available in New Baltimore.
Results within 5 miles of New Baltimore
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
51864 Adler Park Dr E
51864 Adler Park Drive East, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1533 sqft
Sharp 2nd floor condo in Chesterfield!! Large open concept living room opens to Oak kitchen with custom cabinets. Sliding Door-wall to balcony over looking the grounds. Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom. Laundry room with appliances.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
50474 Bay Run North
50474 Bay Run North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Beautiful townhouse with a large master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets for plenty of storage. Additionally there are one and a half baths and first floor laundry. Newer carpet and Appliances in 2019.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
29434 MAURICE Court
29434 Maurice Road, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1120 sqft
Welcome home! This great two bedroom PET FRIENDLY condo that boasts an open concept, large master bedroom with HUGE walk in closet! Located near shops, restaurants and I-94 make it the PERFECT place to be! Home also includes a 1 car garage and
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
45871 Jefferson Ave
45871 Jefferson Avenue, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
765 sqft
Clean & Well Kept - 2 Bdrms, A/C, Kitchen with Dishwasher, Stove, Fridge & Microwave. On Site Laundry, Ample Parking. L'anse Creuse Schools. All Showings After Approved Rental Application.
1 of 2
Last updated December 10 at 11:58pm
1 Unit Available
58510 Main Street
58510 Main Street, New Haven, MI
Studio
$1,250
3000 sqft
Beautiful restaurant opportunity in the village. Restaurant layout already in place. Immediate possession. Turn key facility.
Results within 10 miles of New Baltimore
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
Live the life you were meant to live at Prentiss Pointe Apartments, one of Harrison Township’s newest apartment communities. Imagine a sun-filled home that offers lush surroundings, pristine living, and amenities tailored with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macomb
23241 Yarrow Avenue, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1311 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers ample living space with a den option, larger kitchen, and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community. Each home features a private garage attached. Near M-59 and M-53.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37522 JEFFERSON Unit#Bldg 2 Unit 201
37522 Jefferson Avenue, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 2 BATH CONDO ON THE LAKE FOR LEASE $1400 A MONTH - FANTASTIC 2ND FLOOR UNIT FOR LEASE. EXCELLENT VIEWS OF LAKE FROM THE DECK AND GREAT ROOM. GAS FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM, 3 DOOR WALLS LEADING TO BALCONY.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
60629 New Haven Rd
60629 New Haven Road, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful Home in Lenox For Rent - Beautiful update bungalow located in Lenox Twp. 3 bedroom 2 full bath with huge bonus in loft. Attached garage. AC. Ready to move in! Must apply through listing broker and have proof of income.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Two story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Enclosed front porch. Great hardwood floors. There is a living room and a dining room. Full unfinished basement. Small back yard with a shed and a carport.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
35008 Division
35008 Division Rd, Richmond, MI
Studio
$1,500
2353 sqft
Commercial building for lease. Includes 8 offices, 2 conference rooms and a kitchen. Recently remodeled. Previously used as a doctors office. Lease amount includes gas, water and electric.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
68354 Rosewood Ln
68354 Rosewood Lane, Richmond, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
924 sqft
Clean, beautiful and quiet subdivision in Richmond, close to all restaurants and shopping in town. Two story condo with 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath and basement. Separate dining area off kitchen, living room.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
172 North Avenue #2
172 North Avenue, Mount Clemens, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
One bedroom upper for lease. Water included in lease payment - tenant pays for gas and electric. Total of $1625 needed for move in. Immediate Occupancy.
1 of 81
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
38215 Circle
38215 Circle Dr, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Updated, clean & ready for new tenant June 1st.
1 of 50
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard
21823 Christenbury Creek Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
3354 sqft
Rare new construction LEASE opportunity in Macomb Township's desirable Christenbury Creek community. Arteva's "Lancaster" colonial features over 3,700+ Sqft of finished living space including an elevated study and a sunken flex room.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
31705 S River
31705 South River Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1182 sqft
Beautiful, completely remodeled Riverfront Condo! 2nd floor ranch in Upscale community with Elevator. Enjoy incredible sunsets every evening and stunning river view from inside or from your private balcony.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
35000 Division Rd
35000 Division Road, Richmond, MI
Studio
$1,000
1575 sqft
LEASE AVAILABLE!! LAND CONTRACT IS AN OPTION TOO. GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO OWN YOUR OWN OR LEASE UNIT FOR BUSINESS MEDICAL/OFFICE. TURN KEY OPERATION. RECEPTION AREA AND FRONT OFFICE WITH INDIVIDUAL ROOMS FOR EXAM ROOMS OR OFFICES.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
10344 Gratiot Unit #1
10344 Gratiot Avenue, St. Clair County, MI
Studio
$3,000
4500 sqft
*Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the video tour and the photos.* This 4500 square foot space offers three different rooms that have been used as a gym, dance studio, & yoga studio in the past.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
22537 Hall Road
22537 Hall Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$5,903
3551 sqft
Professional building with private entry. Monument signage available, mezzanine storage space, flexible floorplan. 13 private offices, large open area , conference room, reception/waiting area.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
70-82 Macomb Place
70 Macomb Pl, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$947
855 sqft
Space available ranging from 855 sqft up to 2898 sqft. Professional office space in downtown Mt Clemens. Flexible layouts, ample parking nearby, walking distance to courthouse, bars, restaurants, and shops.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
38610 Harrison Creek
38610 Harrison Creek Court, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
HARRISON TOWNSHIP BEAUTY!!! EXCELLENT LOCATION !! - SUPER AREA !! OPEN FLOOR PLAN -- DOORWALL TO DECK OVERLOOKING VERY PRIVATE YARD -- 1ST FLR LAUNDRY, FULL BASEMENT & LARGE 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE FOR STORAGE.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
36630 Heritage Dr
36630 Heritage Dr, Richmond, MI
Studio
$3,000
2000 sqft
This is a fantastic opportunity to be located and expand your business in a professional location. The building can still be built out to accommodate your business needs. $18 a square foot NNN Lease.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
33801 32 Mile
33801 32 Mile Rd, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$2,000
5000 sqft
Great building - great location in Richmond - roof seal coated 2019, LED-T5 lighting. Sorry - not suitable for Green Zone use
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In New Baltimore, the median rent is $708 for a studio, $855 for a 1-bedroom, $1,113 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,479 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in New Baltimore, check out our monthly New Baltimore Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the New Baltimore area include College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Dearborn, Oakland University, and Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Baltimore from include Detroit, Farmington Hills, Southfield, Warren, and Sterling Heights.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIRochester Hills, MI
Auburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIRomulus, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIWolverine Lake, MIUtica, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MI