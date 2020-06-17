All apartments in Southfield
Last updated March 12 2020 at 4:39 AM

5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304

5000 Town Ctr · (248) 946-7900
Location

5000 Town Ctr, Southfield, MI 48075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
gym
pool
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
basketball court
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
valet service
Ready to move right in! Picture perfect view from the 13th floor. This unit features large Living Room & Dining Area with picturesque view from every angle. New Carpet throughout, full kitchen master suite w/ 2 full baths. Well maintained high rise featuring on site security, fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts. Valet service available. 2 car assigned parking in parking garage. The large bedroom closet has plumbing for a 2nd bath.
Short Term Lease 6 month lease only! Ready to move right in! Picture perfect view from the 13th floor. This unit features large Living Room & Dining Area with picturesque view from every angle. New Carpet throughout, full kitchen master suite w/ 2 full baths. Well maintained high rise featuring on site security, fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts. Valet service available. 2 car assigned parking in parking garage. The large bedroom closet has plumbing for a 2nd bath. Application fee $35. No recent evictions within past 3 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304 have any available units?
5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304 have?
Some of 5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304 currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304 pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southfield.
Does 5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304 offer parking?
Yes, 5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304 does offer parking.
Does 5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304 have a pool?
Yes, 5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304 has a pool.
Does 5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304 have accessible units?
No, 5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304 does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304 does not have units with dishwashers.
