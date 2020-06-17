5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304

Amenities

on-site laundry garage gym pool elevator doorman

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities basketball court doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court valet service

Ready to move right in! Picture perfect view from the 13th floor. This unit features large Living Room & Dining Area with picturesque view from every angle. New Carpet throughout, full kitchen master suite w/ 2 full baths. Well maintained high rise featuring on site security, fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts. Valet service available. 2 car assigned parking in parking garage. The large bedroom closet has plumbing for a 2nd bath.

Short Term Lease 6 month lease only! Ready to move right in! Picture perfect view from the 13th floor. This unit features large Living Room & Dining Area with picturesque view from every angle. New Carpet throughout, full kitchen master suite w/ 2 full baths. Well maintained high rise featuring on site security, fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts. Valet service available. 2 car assigned parking in parking garage. The large bedroom closet has plumbing for a 2nd bath. Application fee $35. No recent evictions within past 3 years.