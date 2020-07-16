All apartments in Southfield
Find more places like
24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southfield, MI
/
24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:00 AM

24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive

24111 Civic Center Drive · (248) 678-8777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

24111 Civic Center Drive, Southfield, MI 48033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 808 · Avail. now

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
clubhouse
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT PRICE. Unique opportunity to lease with significant amenities available in multi unit building with various floor plans and space options. Studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartments that come both furnished and unfurnished with all appliances and common lounge/entertainment areas included. The high rise building also has senior living options available on other floors within the complex. This is a very well situated apartment building is exceptionally adaptable to multiple lifestyles and budgets. Come take a tour…….you won’t be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive have any available units?
24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive have?
Some of 24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southfield.
Does 24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive offer parking?
No, 24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive does not offer parking.
Does 24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive have a pool?
No, 24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr
Southfield, MI 48322
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road
Southfield, MI 48075
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48076
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106
Southfield, MI 48034
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd
Southfield, MI 48033
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034

Similar Pages

Southfield 1 BedroomsSouthfield 2 BedroomsSouthfield Apartments with ParkingSouthfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouthfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MIMonroe, MIBerkley, MIBrighton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Lawrence Technological UniversityMott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative StudiesUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor