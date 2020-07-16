24111 CIVIC CENTER Drive.

Amenities
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT PRICE. Unique opportunity to lease with significant amenities available in multi unit building with various floor plans and space options. Studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartments that come both furnished and unfurnished with all appliances and common lounge/entertainment areas included. The high rise building also has senior living options available on other floors within the complex. This is a very well situated apartment building is exceptionally adaptable to multiple lifestyles and budgets. Come take a tour…….you won’t be disappointed.