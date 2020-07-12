All apartments in Southfield
Find more places like Chimney Hill Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southfield, MI
/
Chimney Hill Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:43 PM

Chimney Hill Apartments

6834 Chimney Hill Dr · (206) 202-4025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6834 Chimney Hill Dr, Southfield, MI 48322

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3005 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 2108 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 0905 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chimney Hill Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
lobby
new construction
Located in scenic West Bloomfield, MI, Chimney Hill Apartments is dedicated to giving our residents the best in resort-style life. Our community offers all the comforts of home with the 24-hour conveniences of a luxury rental community. Enjoy our professionally landscaped grounds, business center, fitness center, tennis court and more! Plus, we offer complimentary continental breakfast and community events that are truly second to none. Schedule a visit today to see what sets Chimney Hill apart from other apartments in West Bloomfield, MI!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per apartment
Deposit: $500 up to $1000 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 holding/administration fee -- $20 utility set up fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Large storage closet in unit
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chimney Hill Apartments have any available units?
Chimney Hill Apartments has 13 units available starting at $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Chimney Hill Apartments have?
Some of Chimney Hill Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chimney Hill Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Chimney Hill Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chimney Hill Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Chimney Hill Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Chimney Hill Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Chimney Hill Apartments offers parking.
Does Chimney Hill Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chimney Hill Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chimney Hill Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Chimney Hill Apartments has a pool.
Does Chimney Hill Apartments have accessible units?
No, Chimney Hill Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Chimney Hill Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chimney Hill Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Chimney Hill Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spring Haven
18025 Windflower Drive
Southfield, MI 48076
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48076
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106
Southfield, MI 48034
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd
Southfield, MI 48033
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034

Similar Pages

Southfield 1 BedroomsSouthfield 2 Bedrooms
Southfield Apartments with ParkingSouthfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Southfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Lawrence Technological UniversityMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity