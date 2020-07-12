Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chimney Hill Apartments.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
lobby
new construction
Located in scenic West Bloomfield, MI, Chimney Hill Apartments is dedicated to giving our residents the best in resort-style life. Our community offers all the comforts of home with the 24-hour conveniences of a luxury rental community. Enjoy our professionally landscaped grounds, business center, fitness center, tennis court and more! Plus, we offer complimentary continental breakfast and community events that are truly second to none. Schedule a visit today to see what sets Chimney Hill apart from other apartments in West Bloomfield, MI!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per apartment
Deposit: $500 up to $1000 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 holding/administration fee -- $20 utility set up fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Large storage closet in unit
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Chimney Hill Apartments have any available units?
Chimney Hill Apartments has 13 units available starting at $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Chimney Hill Apartments have?
Some of Chimney Hill Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chimney Hill Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Chimney Hill Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chimney Hill Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Chimney Hill Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Chimney Hill Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Chimney Hill Apartments offers parking.
Does Chimney Hill Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chimney Hill Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chimney Hill Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Chimney Hill Apartments has a pool.
Does Chimney Hill Apartments have accessible units?
No, Chimney Hill Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Chimney Hill Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chimney Hill Apartments has units with dishwashers.