Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments e-payments hot tub lobby new construction

Located in scenic West Bloomfield, MI, Chimney Hill Apartments is dedicated to giving our residents the best in resort-style life. Our community offers all the comforts of home with the 24-hour conveniences of a luxury rental community. Enjoy our professionally landscaped grounds, business center, fitness center, tennis court and more! Plus, we offer complimentary continental breakfast and community events that are truly second to none. Schedule a visit today to see what sets Chimney Hill apart from other apartments in West Bloomfield, MI!