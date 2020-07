Amenities

This is an adorable 2 bedroom updated home with large fenced yard with one car garage. Updates include new kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances. refinished hardwood floors in living room and both bedrooms. beautiful new bathroom. Agent please provide filled out application, proof of income and and copy of a credit report. Move in costs include 1st months rent, 1 1/2 month security and a $200 clean and prep fee.