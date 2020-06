Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Craftsman Bungalow with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath in the heart of downtown Royal Oak for lease! Wonderful enclosed front porch. Charming living room with natural fireplace, formal dining room, updated kitchen with subway tile and stainless appliances. Wonderful full length windows in the first floor library/office (could be a 4th bedroom). First floor bedroom. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with additional common area for additional living space. All appliances included. Central air. $35 application fee. NO SMOKING. Pets negotiable. Immediate Occupancy.



(RLNE4692007)