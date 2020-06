4928 CARA Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry pool

PRIVATE ENTRY, 3 BEDROOM END UNIT WITH GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM, ALL NEW KITCHEN AND UPDATED BATHS, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER IN BASEMENT. 2 CAR ASSIGNED SPACE IN FRONT. PRIVATE PARK, HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE AVAILABILITY. FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS 1.5 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT AND A $250.00 NON REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE DUE AT CLOSE. TENANT TO PROVIDE: COMPLETED APPLICATION, RECENT CREDIT REPORT WITH SCORE AND 2 MOST RECENT PAY STUBS. PETS ALLOWED UNDER 20 LBS FOR ADDITIONAL $25.00 PER MONTH CALL FOR DETAILS. NO SMOKERS. RENT INCLUDES HEAT AND WATER.