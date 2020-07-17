432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901

Amenities

Come be a part of Royal Oaks most luxurious high rise, The Fifth. Take advantage of all The Fifth has to offer. The doormen, privacy/security, and location of this building truly set it apart from the rest. This 9th floor unit has a modern, open floor plan and was completely renovated in 2013. Features include dark granite, Brazilian cherry wood floors, floor to ceiling windows throughout the unit, fireplace with custom mantel, just to name a few! Unit comes equipped with the Crestron Touch Screen home entertainment system. This units private balcony has gorgeous views of downtown Royal Oak, as well as Downtown Detroit! Unit has stainless steel appliances and new washer/dryer. Unit includes one premium parking spot, another spot is available for an additional charge. The building also has an in-house fitness center, storage unit, and bike storage. Master bathroom is being updated. Optional furnished lease for additional fee.