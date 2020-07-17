All apartments in Royal Oak
Royal Oak, MI
432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901
432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901

432 South Washington Avenue · (248) 727-7732
Location

432 South Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bike storage
Come be a part of Royal Oaks most luxurious high rise, The Fifth. Take advantage of all The Fifth has to offer. The doormen, privacy/security, and location of this building truly set it apart from the rest. This 9th floor unit has a modern, open floor plan and was completely renovated in 2013. Features include dark granite, Brazilian cherry wood floors, floor to ceiling windows throughout the unit, fireplace with custom mantel, just to name a few! Unit comes equipped with the Crestron Touch Screen home entertainment system. This units private balcony has gorgeous views of downtown Royal Oak, as well as Downtown Detroit! Unit has stainless steel appliances and new washer/dryer. Unit includes one premium parking spot, another spot is available for an additional charge. The building also has an in-house fitness center, storage unit, and bike storage. Master bathroom is being updated. Optional furnished lease for additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901 have any available units?
432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901 have?
Some of 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901 currently offering any rent specials?
432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901 pet-friendly?
No, 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901 offer parking?
Yes, 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901 offers parking.
Does 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901 have a pool?
No, 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901 does not have a pool.
Does 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901 have accessible units?
No, 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901 does not have accessible units.
Does 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901 have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 901 does not have units with dishwashers.
