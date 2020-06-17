All apartments in Royal Oak
419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue

419 Englewood Avenue · (248) 590-0800
Location

419 Englewood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48073
Royal Oak

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 3700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available May 15th. 2 year lease + preferred. Please submit all credit and income information to agent. Welcome to 419 Englewood! Let's start with the tremendous 6 bed, 7 bath (5 full 2 lav) floor plan at nearly 4500 sf of finished living space, blends open concepts w/ formal areas & an exquisitely updated gourmet kitchen. Entry level boasts comfortable, expansive living and dining rooms overlooking pool views w/ fireplace, two well-sized bedrooms including a master w/ ensuite & dressing room. Upstairs, discover 3 more well-sized options including: a J&J suite, completely renovated full guest bathroom & the second master suite w/ stunning updates, full bath including soaking tub & European glass shower! Features to note: Large, day-lit basement w/ egress is completely finished with guest bed & full bath- Upper and lower level laundry facilities- 3 car attached garage- Meticulously maintained lot with in ground pool and brick paver patio. Summer can't start soon enough!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue have any available units?
419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue does offer parking.
Does 419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue has a pool.
Does 419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
