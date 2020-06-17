419 ENGLEWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available May 15th. 2 year lease + preferred. Please submit all credit and income information to agent. Welcome to 419 Englewood! Let's start with the tremendous 6 bed, 7 bath (5 full 2 lav) floor plan at nearly 4500 sf of finished living space, blends open concepts w/ formal areas & an exquisitely updated gourmet kitchen. Entry level boasts comfortable, expansive living and dining rooms overlooking pool views w/ fireplace, two well-sized bedrooms including a master w/ ensuite & dressing room. Upstairs, discover 3 more well-sized options including: a J&J suite, completely renovated full guest bathroom & the second master suite w/ stunning updates, full bath including soaking tub & European glass shower! Features to note: Large, day-lit basement w/ egress is completely finished with guest bed & full bath- Upper and lower level laundry facilities- 3 car attached garage- Meticulously maintained lot with in ground pool and brick paver patio. Summer can't start soon enough!