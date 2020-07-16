3820 BENJAMIN Avenue

Amenities

Hurry may be the last possible buyer/rental left! Make this spacious Royal Oak 2nd floor upper unit one-bedroom condo in a wonderful location yours today! This condo offers generous room sizes. There is a spacious living room with a ceiling fan, a door wall to a private balcony. The storage closet offers generous space that can be converted to ofc space. Nice size Master BR has a nice window offering plenty of sunshine. Nice size Bathrm w/ceramic tile. The condo offers a carport, first-floor shared washer and dryer. You're close to everything including schools, parks, places of worship, shopping & freeways. It's situated across from Royal Oak Golf club and close to Normandy Oaks Golf Club & near Oakland Troy Airport, Beaumont Hospital & Woodward Avenue to go downtown with many restaurants. Small single building condo complex unit. Also FOR SALE check #2200037937