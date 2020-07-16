All apartments in Royal Oak
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:53 AM

3820 BENJAMIN Avenue

3820 Benjamin Avenue · (248) 737-6800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3820 Benjamin Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48073
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit APT 7 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Hurry may be the last possible buyer/rental left! Make this spacious Royal Oak 2nd floor upper unit one-bedroom condo in a wonderful location yours today! This condo offers generous room sizes. There is a spacious living room with a ceiling fan, a door wall to a private balcony. The storage closet offers generous space that can be converted to ofc space. Nice size Master BR has a nice window offering plenty of sunshine. Nice size Bathrm w/ceramic tile. The condo offers a carport, first-floor shared washer and dryer. You're close to everything including schools, parks, places of worship, shopping & freeways. It's situated across from Royal Oak Golf club and close to Normandy Oaks Golf Club & near Oakland Troy Airport, Beaumont Hospital & Woodward Avenue to go downtown with many restaurants. Small single building condo complex unit. Also FOR SALE check #2200037937

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 BENJAMIN Avenue have any available units?
3820 BENJAMIN Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 BENJAMIN Avenue have?
Some of 3820 BENJAMIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 BENJAMIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3820 BENJAMIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 BENJAMIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3820 BENJAMIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 3820 BENJAMIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3820 BENJAMIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 3820 BENJAMIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3820 BENJAMIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 BENJAMIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3820 BENJAMIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3820 BENJAMIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3820 BENJAMIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 BENJAMIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3820 BENJAMIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
