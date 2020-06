Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available for a Sept 1 move in. Fully furnished executive rental Month-to-month or short term lease with all utilities and lawn care included. Spacious and beautiful Cape Cod walking distance to Royal Oak Beaumont! 2 bedrooms and a full bath on each floor plus 1 half bath. Fireplaces in both the living and giant family room which also has skylights. Updated kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Finished basement with a lot of built in storage and a nice size deck in private backyard. Beautiful neighborhood for walking and just minutes to everywhere via Woodward, including walking across the street to Memorial Park, the driving range and the Dream Cruise.