Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

2934 N Vermont Ave Available 07/01/20 Spacious Royal Oak Bungalow - Nicely updated house near park! Finished bonus room with closet and full bathroom in the basement. Newer cabinets with quartz countertops. Newer appliances(Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Disposal, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer). Refinished hardwood floors and freshly painted. Nice deck and fenced backyard with shed. Central Heating and Cooling. Finished basement that is around 900 sq ft = approximately 1850 sq ft total.



Virtual tour available at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nhOZP6A805m0yAjdxpJZiik1A_lU9Kx7?usp=sharing



650+ credit. Monthly income of 3x Rent. Landlord reference requested. Thank You! Nice Property Management 248.809.4405



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4821623)