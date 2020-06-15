All apartments in Royal Oak
Find more places like 2934 N Vermont Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Royal Oak, MI
/
2934 N Vermont Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2934 N Vermont Ave

2934 North Vermont Avenue · (248) 809-4405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Royal Oak
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2934 North Vermont Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48073
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2934 N Vermont Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2934 N Vermont Ave Available 07/01/20 Spacious Royal Oak Bungalow - Nicely updated house near park! Finished bonus room with closet and full bathroom in the basement. Newer cabinets with quartz countertops. Newer appliances(Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Disposal, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer). Refinished hardwood floors and freshly painted. Nice deck and fenced backyard with shed. Central Heating and Cooling. Finished basement that is around 900 sq ft = approximately 1850 sq ft total.

Virtual tour available at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nhOZP6A805m0yAjdxpJZiik1A_lU9Kx7?usp=sharing

650+ credit. Monthly income of 3x Rent. Landlord reference requested. Thank You! Nice Property Management 248.809.4405

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4821623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2934 N Vermont Ave have any available units?
2934 N Vermont Ave has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 2934 N Vermont Ave have?
Some of 2934 N Vermont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2934 N Vermont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2934 N Vermont Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2934 N Vermont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2934 N Vermont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2934 N Vermont Ave offer parking?
No, 2934 N Vermont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2934 N Vermont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2934 N Vermont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2934 N Vermont Ave have a pool?
No, 2934 N Vermont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2934 N Vermont Ave have accessible units?
No, 2934 N Vermont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2934 N Vermont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2934 N Vermont Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2934 N Vermont Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road
Royal Oak, MI 48073
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48067

Similar Pages

Royal Oak 1 BedroomsRoyal Oak 2 Bedrooms
Royal Oak Apartments with ParkingRoyal Oak Pet Friendly Places
Royal Oak Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity