2619 Rochester Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator

Immaculate 1 Bed Royal Oak



700 Sq. Ft., 1 Bed, 1 bath Royal Oak duplex (Rochester Road between 12 and 13 Mile. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen. Shared fenced, private yard with other half of duplex. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, laundry center. 5 minutes to downtown Royal Oak. 4 Minutes to downtown Clawson. ¼ mile from Red Run Golf Course. Easy access to I-75. Must See. Won’t last. Immediate occupancy. If interested apply at www.bekamanagement.com.



Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify



Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties



