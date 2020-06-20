All apartments in Royal Oak
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2619 Rochester Rd

2619 Rochester Road · (248) 425-4853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2619 Rochester Road, Royal Oak, MI 48073
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Immaculate 1 Bed Royal Oak

700 Sq. Ft., 1 Bed, 1 bath Royal Oak duplex (Rochester Road between 12 and 13 Mile. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen. Shared fenced, private yard with other half of duplex. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, laundry center. 5 minutes to downtown Royal Oak. 4 Minutes to downtown Clawson. ¼ mile from Red Run Golf Course. Easy access to I-75. Must See. Won’t last. Immediate occupancy. If interested apply at www.bekamanagement.com.

Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify

Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties

Broker

(RLNE5796291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 Rochester Rd have any available units?
2619 Rochester Rd has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 Rochester Rd have?
Some of 2619 Rochester Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 Rochester Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2619 Rochester Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 Rochester Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2619 Rochester Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 2619 Rochester Rd offer parking?
No, 2619 Rochester Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2619 Rochester Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2619 Rochester Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 Rochester Rd have a pool?
No, 2619 Rochester Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2619 Rochester Rd have accessible units?
No, 2619 Rochester Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 Rochester Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 Rochester Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
