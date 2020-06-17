Rent Calculator
Home
Royal Oak, MI
2309 BARRETT Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2309 BARRETT Avenue
2309 Barrett Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2309 Barrett Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
CUTE /fresh neutral paint scheme throughout,
CLEAN / hardwood revealed and restored to its original beauty.
COZY/ quiet street
ACCESSIBLE within blocks of 696 and I-75
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2309 BARRETT Avenue have any available units?
2309 BARRETT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Royal Oak, MI
.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Royal Oak Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2309 BARRETT Avenue have?
Some of 2309 BARRETT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2309 BARRETT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2309 BARRETT Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 BARRETT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2309 BARRETT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Royal Oak
.
Does 2309 BARRETT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2309 BARRETT Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2309 BARRETT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2309 BARRETT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 BARRETT Avenue have a pool?
No, 2309 BARRETT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2309 BARRETT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2309 BARRETT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 BARRETT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 BARRETT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
