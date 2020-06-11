1907 CLIFTON Avenue

Amenities
Great location on oak lined street is short distance to downtown Royal Oak, Woodward Ave & Beaumont Hospital. Features include beautiful hardwood floors t/o most of home, well preserved vintage tile in kitchen & bathroom, eye catching bay window in dining room & over-sized master bedroom w/ tons of storage. Updates include new central air 2019, new fixtures in bathroom & kitchen, electrical updates, & new stove. All appliances provided including washer, dryer, & dehumidifier. Finished basement. Backyard fully fenced w/ shed. 3 Cars fit in drive, extra parking on street. Landlord req's: income verification, credit report & score & application. 1st month's rent, 1.5 month's rent as security deposit & $150 cleaning fee (if furniture included cleaning fee $350) all due @ time of possession. No cats. Small dogs (17 lbs max) negotiable. No smokers. Also available fully furnished (as shown in photos) including electric fireplace in living room for $1645.