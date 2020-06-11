All apartments in Royal Oak
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:36 AM

1907 CLIFTON Avenue

1907 Clifton Avenue · (734) 751-2209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1907 Clifton Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48073
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1044 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great location on oak lined street is short distance to downtown Royal Oak, Woodward Ave & Beaumont Hospital. Features include beautiful hardwood floors t/o most of home, well preserved vintage tile in kitchen & bathroom, eye catching bay window in dining room & over-sized master bedroom w/ tons of storage. Updates include new central air 2019, new fixtures in bathroom & kitchen, electrical updates, & new stove. All appliances provided including washer, dryer, & dehumidifier. Finished basement. Backyard fully fenced w/ shed. 3 Cars fit in drive, extra parking on street. Landlord req's: income verification, credit report & score & application. 1st month's rent, 1.5 month's rent as security deposit & $150 cleaning fee (if furniture included cleaning fee $350) all due @ time of possession. No cats. Small dogs (17 lbs max) negotiable. No smokers. Also available fully furnished (as shown in photos) including electric fireplace in living room for $1645.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 CLIFTON Avenue have any available units?
1907 CLIFTON Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 CLIFTON Avenue have?
Some of 1907 CLIFTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 CLIFTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1907 CLIFTON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 CLIFTON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 CLIFTON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1907 CLIFTON Avenue offer parking?
No, 1907 CLIFTON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1907 CLIFTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 CLIFTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 CLIFTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1907 CLIFTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1907 CLIFTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1907 CLIFTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 CLIFTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 CLIFTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
