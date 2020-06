1601 Anne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

FABULOUS ROYAL OAK CROSSINGS HAS EVERYTHING YOU'RE LOOKING FOR. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND SPACIOUS BATH. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE & STAINLESS APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY. 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH 2ND FULL BATH. END UNIT GIVES ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT. WALK TO DOWNTOWN, ENJOY THE PARK AND GAIN ACCESS TO ALL FREEWAYS FROM YOUR NEW HOME. LARGE UNFURNISHED BASEMENT WITH STORAGE. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, WITH TWO ADDITIONAL PARKING SPOTS. Owner pays for water, and housing association fee. Tenant responsible for electric, cable, and gas