Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

160 ALLENHURST Avenue

160 Allenhurst Avenue · (248) 390-8833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 Allenhurst Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled Townhome. Enter to an open floor concept into a Great Room with lots of windows, light, natural Fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with SS appliances and more. Two spacious bedrooms share a private balcony. Formal Dining Rm open and spacious overlooking the Great Room. 1-car attached garage, opens to storage, laundry room and half bath. New flooring throughout, full size washer and dryer, and newer hot water tank. Enjoy Downtown Royal Oak at your doorstep within walking distance to award winning restaurants, shopping, LA Fitness and entertainment. All that's left for you to do is move in and enjoy Royal Oak

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 ALLENHURST Avenue have any available units?
160 ALLENHURST Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 ALLENHURST Avenue have?
Some of 160 ALLENHURST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 ALLENHURST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
160 ALLENHURST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 ALLENHURST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 160 ALLENHURST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 160 ALLENHURST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 160 ALLENHURST Avenue offers parking.
Does 160 ALLENHURST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 ALLENHURST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 ALLENHURST Avenue have a pool?
No, 160 ALLENHURST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 160 ALLENHURST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 160 ALLENHURST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 160 ALLENHURST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 ALLENHURST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
