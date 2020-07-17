160 ALLENHURST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled Townhome. Enter to an open floor concept into a Great Room with lots of windows, light, natural Fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with SS appliances and more. Two spacious bedrooms share a private balcony. Formal Dining Rm open and spacious overlooking the Great Room. 1-car attached garage, opens to storage, laundry room and half bath. New flooring throughout, full size washer and dryer, and newer hot water tank. Enjoy Downtown Royal Oak at your doorstep within walking distance to award winning restaurants, shopping, LA Fitness and entertainment. All that's left for you to do is move in and enjoy Royal Oak