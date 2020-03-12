1423 CHESAPEAKE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Royal Oak Condo for lease. Walk to Downtown! Great Location for Commuters close to Hwy 696; Amazing surrounding with In ground Pool; gazebo and a small garden. High Ceilings, Gas fireplace, Kitchen with all appliances. Balcony at the back. Condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room with fireplace, 1 car attached garage, and a great end unit. Please note a minimum of 620 credit score required, 1month rent and 1 1/2 month security dep required at execution of lease along with a non refundable $250 cleaning fee. Current and complete Credit Report required with the Application