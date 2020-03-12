All apartments in Royal Oak
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

1423 CHESAPEAKE

1423 Chesapeake Road · (248) 851-4100
Location

1423 Chesapeake Road, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 54 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Royal Oak Condo for lease. Walk to Downtown! Great Location for Commuters close to Hwy 696; Amazing surrounding with In ground Pool; gazebo and a small garden. High Ceilings, Gas fireplace, Kitchen with all appliances. Balcony at the back. Condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room with fireplace, 1 car attached garage, and a great end unit. Please note a minimum of 620 credit score required, 1month rent and 1 1/2 month security dep required at execution of lease along with a non refundable $250 cleaning fee. Current and complete Credit Report required with the Application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 CHESAPEAKE have any available units?
1423 CHESAPEAKE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 CHESAPEAKE have?
Some of 1423 CHESAPEAKE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 CHESAPEAKE currently offering any rent specials?
1423 CHESAPEAKE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 CHESAPEAKE pet-friendly?
No, 1423 CHESAPEAKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 1423 CHESAPEAKE offer parking?
Yes, 1423 CHESAPEAKE does offer parking.
Does 1423 CHESAPEAKE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 CHESAPEAKE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 CHESAPEAKE have a pool?
Yes, 1423 CHESAPEAKE has a pool.
Does 1423 CHESAPEAKE have accessible units?
No, 1423 CHESAPEAKE does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 CHESAPEAKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1423 CHESAPEAKE has units with dishwashers.
