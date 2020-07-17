1349 S Washington Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system gym parking pool garage

You can't beat the location of this 2 bedroom condo just a block away from Downtown Royal Oak! Unwind around the gas fireplace in the spacious living room that is located on the main level and offers tall ceilings! Just a few steps up is the kitchen that opens to the large dining area, perfect for entertaining! There are two large bedrooms both that have access to the balcony where you can sip on your morning coffee and full bath that offers a Whirlpool tub! Alarm system included as well as snow removal.1 Car Attached Garage. Walking distance from restaurants, Detriot Zoo, and shopping and easy access to I696 and LA Fitness you couldn't ask to be in a better area! Included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, microwave, washer, dryer.



