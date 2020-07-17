All apartments in Royal Oak
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1349 S Washington Ave

1349 South Washington Avenue · (248) 390-5929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1349 South Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
pool
garage
You can't beat the location of this 2 bedroom condo just a block away from Downtown Royal Oak! Unwind around the gas fireplace in the spacious living room that is located on the main level and offers tall ceilings! Just a few steps up is the kitchen that opens to the large dining area, perfect for entertaining! There are two large bedrooms both that have access to the balcony where you can sip on your morning coffee and full bath that offers a Whirlpool tub! Alarm system included as well as snow removal.1 Car Attached Garage. Walking distance from restaurants, Detriot Zoo, and shopping and easy access to I696 and LA Fitness you couldn't ask to be in a better area! Included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, microwave, washer, dryer.

(RLNE5880889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 S Washington Ave have any available units?
1349 S Washington Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 1349 S Washington Ave have?
Some of 1349 S Washington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 S Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1349 S Washington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 S Washington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1349 S Washington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 1349 S Washington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1349 S Washington Ave offers parking.
Does 1349 S Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1349 S Washington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 S Washington Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1349 S Washington Ave has a pool.
Does 1349 S Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1349 S Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 S Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1349 S Washington Ave has units with dishwashers.
