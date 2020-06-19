1319 Amelia Street

Amenities

Premium Rental! This immaculate, sprawling ranch offers three bedrooms with lots of closet space and an updated bath. The kitchen has plenty of counter space to cook your favorite meals, and opens to the large dining room with decorative chair rail. The basement is generously sized, leaving you plenty of space to create a room fit for your ideal purpose. Landlord lease and application required. No smokers allowed. Pets negotiable with pet fee. Good credit required. Agent related to owner.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1319-amelia-st-royal-oak-mi-48073-usa/3c6ab61f-abdc-42a5-83b5-272eb75dfe4c



