Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house with original character and charm includes air conditioning. This home has lots offer including a formal dining area, Living room with fireplace and an airy kitchen with refrigerator & gas stove. The home sits on a well manicured spacious lot, offers a roomy lavatory in a large basement with plenty of storage.



Available Now!

Rent is $1749.00/mo. Security Deposit is $2623.00

Total Move-In Cost:$4372.00

24 Month Lease with No Increase after first year.

Application fee is $35.

APPLY ONLINE AT: HomeSpacePlus

https://www.cognitoforms.com/CMC15/onlinerentalapplication

A credit check is required for approval.

Get Pre-Qualified with Online Application: https://www.cognitoforms.com/CMC15/onlinerentalapplication

Credit and Background check will be required.

Verifiable income of at least $3280/mo to qualify.



We are a licensed and registered landlord and we have been in the rental business for over 30 years. We have also been awarded a 5-star rating by the Better Business Bureau. For a tour and more information, contact Home Space Plus at 248.883.1000



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828541)