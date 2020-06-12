All apartments in Royal Oak
Royal Oak, MI
1210 MORSE Avenue
Last updated May 13 2020 at 11:58 AM

1210 MORSE Avenue

1210 Morse Avenue · (248) 646-6200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Royal Oak
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1210 Morse Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,175

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
carport
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
The Harrison Royal Oak's Luxury rentals provide an unparalleled living experience within walking distance to downtown Royal Oak. Our 2-Story PALMS apartment, 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath offers a private entrance, secure parking, stainless steel appliances, concrete floors, in-unit laundry, NEST thermostat and a private courtyard. Enjoy the fitness area, conference room, rooftop deck and grill, hot tub and concierge service set the standard. Secure parking with optional carport and garage facilities. Pets allowed. Agents must be present for initial showings. Floor plans and additional information are available on-online. Additional fees may apply for pets and parking options. Appointment services are available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call if an alternative appointment time is required. Great location, minutes from downtown Detroit, and multiple expressway options. Surrounded by parks, restaurants and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 MORSE Avenue have any available units?
1210 MORSE Avenue has a unit available for $3,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 MORSE Avenue have?
Some of 1210 MORSE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 MORSE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1210 MORSE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 MORSE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 MORSE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1210 MORSE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1210 MORSE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1210 MORSE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 MORSE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 MORSE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1210 MORSE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1210 MORSE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1210 MORSE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 MORSE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 MORSE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
