1210 MORSE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room carport concierge courtyard gym parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

The Harrison Royal Oak's Luxury rentals provide an unparalleled living experience within walking distance to downtown Royal Oak. Our 2-Story PALMS apartment, 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath offers a private entrance, secure parking, stainless steel appliances, concrete floors, in-unit laundry, NEST thermostat and a private courtyard. Enjoy the fitness area, conference room, rooftop deck and grill, hot tub and concierge service set the standard. Secure parking with optional carport and garage facilities. Pets allowed. Agents must be present for initial showings. Floor plans and additional information are available on-online. Additional fees may apply for pets and parking options. Appointment services are available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call if an alternative appointment time is required. Great location, minutes from downtown Detroit, and multiple expressway options. Surrounded by parks, restaurants and entertainment!