120 Allenhurst Avenue

Amenities
Fantastic Royal Oak location. Walking distance to downtown Royal Oak and only minutes away from major freeways. L.A. Fitness, shops and restaurants around the corner. This beautiful 2 story condo features lots of storage, in-unit laundry on main level, 1 car attached garage, with additional parking behind it. Open floor plan with high ceilings, ceiling windows and a cozy fireplace in living room. Lots of natural lights. Pergo flooring throughout kitchen and dining room. Private balcony. Long term lease preferred.