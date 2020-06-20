All apartments in Royal Oak
Find more places like 120 Allenhurst Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Royal Oak, MI
/
120 Allenhurst Avenue
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:07 AM

120 Allenhurst Avenue

120 Allenhurst Avenue · (313) 401-5311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Royal Oak
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

120 Allenhurst Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Fantastic Royal Oak location. Walking distance to downtown Royal Oak and only minutes away from major freeways. L.A. Fitness, shops and restaurants around the corner. This beautiful 2 story condo features lots of storage, in-unit laundry on main level, 1 car attached garage, with additional parking behind it. Open floor plan with high ceilings, ceiling windows and a cozy fireplace in living room. Lots of natural lights. Pergo flooring throughout kitchen and dining room. Private balcony. Long term lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Allenhurst Avenue have any available units?
120 Allenhurst Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Allenhurst Avenue have?
Some of 120 Allenhurst Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Allenhurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
120 Allenhurst Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Allenhurst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 120 Allenhurst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 120 Allenhurst Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 120 Allenhurst Avenue does offer parking.
Does 120 Allenhurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Allenhurst Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Allenhurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 120 Allenhurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 120 Allenhurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 120 Allenhurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Allenhurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Allenhurst Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 120 Allenhurst Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road
Royal Oak, MI 48073
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd
Royal Oak, MI 48067

Similar Pages

Royal Oak 1 BedroomsRoyal Oak 2 Bedrooms
Royal Oak Apartments with ParkingRoyal Oak Pet Friendly Places
Royal Oak Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity