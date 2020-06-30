118 Potter Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house located within a 5 minute walk of downtown Royal Oak and a 2 minute walk to Whittier Park. Available Sept 1.The house sits on a large fenced, very private lot. Amenities include a large updated bathroom, a gorgeous gas fireplace in the living room, a large well appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty or storage/counter space, deck, patio, raised bed garden, outdoor fire pit, full basement and 1 car garage.



Appliances include refrigerator with ice/water dispenser, dishwasher, 5 burner stove, washing machine and dryer.



Additional pictures at https://tinyurl.com/y6qflx8d