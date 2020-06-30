All apartments in Royal Oak
Location

118 Potter Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house located within a 5 minute walk of downtown Royal Oak and a 2 minute walk to Whittier Park. Available Sept 1.The house sits on a large fenced, very private lot. Amenities include a large updated bathroom, a gorgeous gas fireplace in the living room, a large well appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty or storage/counter space, deck, patio, raised bed garden, outdoor fire pit, full basement and 1 car garage.

Appliances include refrigerator with ice/water dispenser, dishwasher, 5 burner stove, washing machine and dryer.

Additional pictures at https://tinyurl.com/y6qflx8d

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Potter Ave have any available units?
118 Potter Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Potter Ave have?
Some of 118 Potter Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Potter Ave currently offering any rent specials?
118 Potter Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Potter Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Potter Ave is pet friendly.
Does 118 Potter Ave offer parking?
Yes, 118 Potter Ave offers parking.
Does 118 Potter Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Potter Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Potter Ave have a pool?
No, 118 Potter Ave does not have a pool.
Does 118 Potter Ave have accessible units?
No, 118 Potter Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Potter Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Potter Ave has units with dishwashers.
