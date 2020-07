Amenities

on-site laundry walk in closets range oven

Unit Amenities oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom frame dwelling well maintain. Upstairs unit available only. Walking distance to two major bus lines. Jefferson and Cadillac Harper. Ride your bike to belle Isle and Downtown within ten minutes. Very nice neighborhood. ALL UTILTIES INCLUDED, 900 Monthly plus 1350 Security Deposit. NO EVICTION, NO MONEY JUDGEMENT OR LANDLORD TENANT ISSUES. THERE IS A BACKGROUND CHECK FOR ALL ADULTS NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a application fee $45. DUE TO COVID -19 YOU MUST BE PRE-APPROVED FOR ANY SHOWING. Contact Linda 586-224-7052 or Randall 313-478-2707