Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

4 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms brick Tudour. Hardwood Floors with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Stove, Fridge, microwave and Dryer. Newer Windows. Large front porch. Monthly $1000 plus Security Deposit $1500. Section 8 or Housing Choice Voucher Welcome. NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANTS OR JUDGEMENTS. THERE IS A BACKGROUND CHECK FOR ALL ADULTS NO EXCEPTIONS. Must be Pre-Approved For Showing. Contact Linda 586-224-7052 or Randall 313-478-2707