828 W. Willis St 104

Spacious 1 Bedroom Midtown Apartment - Property Id: 127380
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. All utilities included (gas, electricity and water).
1 Bedroom: $850/month plus $850/Security Deposit
Pets Allowed** (some restrictions & additional fees)
Within Walking Distance of:
* Avalon Bakery, Shinola, Royal w/ Cheese, Alley Taco, Gus Fried Chicken
* Great local Breweries
* A brisk walk to the DIA, The Detroit Science Center, The Detroit Public Library while you enjoy a mocha latte from Great Lakes Coffee
* Surrounded by other exceptional dining experiences like Grey Ghost, Seldon Standard & La Feria
* 3 blocks from the Qline
