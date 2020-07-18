828 W. Willis St 104

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 1 Bedroom Midtown Apartment - Property Id: 127380



Newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. All utilities included (gas, electricity and water).



1 Bedroom: $850/month plus $850/Security Deposit



Pets Allowed** (some restrictions & additional fees)



Within Walking Distance of:



* Avalon Bakery, Shinola, Royal w/ Cheese, Alley Taco, Gus Fried Chicken

* Great local Breweries

* A brisk walk to the DIA, The Detroit Science Center, The Detroit Public Library while you enjoy a mocha latte from Great Lakes Coffee

* Surrounded by other exceptional dining experiences like Grey Ghost, Seldon Standard & La Feria

* 3 blocks from the Qline

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/828-w.-willis-st-detroit-mi-unit-104/127380

Property Id 127380



(RLNE5955452)