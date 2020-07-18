All apartments in Detroit
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

828 W. Willis St 104

828 West Willis Street · (313) 444-7499
Location

828 West Willis Street, Detroit, MI 48201
University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 104 · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1 Bedroom Midtown Apartment - Property Id: 127380

Newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. All utilities included (gas, electricity and water).

1 Bedroom: $850/month plus $850/Security Deposit

Pets Allowed** (some restrictions & additional fees)

Within Walking Distance of:

* Avalon Bakery, Shinola, Royal w/ Cheese, Alley Taco, Gus Fried Chicken
* Great local Breweries
* A brisk walk to the DIA, The Detroit Science Center, The Detroit Public Library while you enjoy a mocha latte from Great Lakes Coffee
* Surrounded by other exceptional dining experiences like Grey Ghost, Seldon Standard & La Feria
* 3 blocks from the Qline
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/828-w.-willis-st-detroit-mi-unit-104/127380
Property Id 127380

(RLNE5955452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 W. Willis St 104 have any available units?
828 W. Willis St 104 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 W. Willis St 104 have?
Some of 828 W. Willis St 104's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 W. Willis St 104 currently offering any rent specials?
828 W. Willis St 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 W. Willis St 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 W. Willis St 104 is pet friendly.
Does 828 W. Willis St 104 offer parking?
No, 828 W. Willis St 104 does not offer parking.
Does 828 W. Willis St 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 W. Willis St 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 W. Willis St 104 have a pool?
No, 828 W. Willis St 104 does not have a pool.
Does 828 W. Willis St 104 have accessible units?
No, 828 W. Willis St 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 828 W. Willis St 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 W. Willis St 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
