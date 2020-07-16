7832 W VERNOR

Amenities

This building has been completely renovated from top to bottom! The owner has made numerous improvements to the property to ensure residents can enjoy their units to the max. Some of the amenities are as follows: All new luxury flooring throughout, new double hung windows, new fixtures in the kitchen and bathroom including, new garbage disposal, dual zone thermostats, lighted ceiling fans in all rooms, LED light fixtures throughout. Be the first to live in this freshly renovated unit! Note: Apartment is furnished for staging purposes, and is not rented furnished