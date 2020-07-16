All apartments in Detroit
7832 W VERNOR
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

7832 W VERNOR

7832 West Vernor Highway · (248) 644-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7832 West Vernor Highway, Detroit, MI 48209
Springwells

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
recently renovated
ceiling fan
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This building has been completely renovated from top to bottom! The owner has made numerous improvements to the property to ensure residents can enjoy their units to the max. Some of the amenities are as follows: All new luxury flooring throughout, new double hung windows, new fixtures in the kitchen and bathroom including, new garbage disposal, dual zone thermostats, lighted ceiling fans in all rooms, LED light fixtures throughout. Be the first to live in this freshly renovated unit! Note: Apartment is furnished for staging purposes, and is not rented furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7832 W VERNOR have any available units?
7832 W VERNOR has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 7832 W VERNOR have?
Some of 7832 W VERNOR's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7832 W VERNOR currently offering any rent specials?
7832 W VERNOR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7832 W VERNOR pet-friendly?
No, 7832 W VERNOR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 7832 W VERNOR offer parking?
No, 7832 W VERNOR does not offer parking.
Does 7832 W VERNOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7832 W VERNOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7832 W VERNOR have a pool?
No, 7832 W VERNOR does not have a pool.
Does 7832 W VERNOR have accessible units?
No, 7832 W VERNOR does not have accessible units.
Does 7832 W VERNOR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7832 W VERNOR does not have units with dishwashers.
