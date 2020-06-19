417 MOUNT VERNON Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated 1st floor Unit for Lease in the Northend! This beautiful 2 bedroom apartment features plenty of space. 1 full bath. Freshly painted and new floors.Barn door on closet. Brand new porch over looking a fenced double lot. Parking space will be available and gated. New Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher included with the Lease. The Northend district is in the heart of revitalization and close to the Q-Line, New Center and many pubs and restaurants. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE Each unit has a security system installed and will be paid by owner.