Detroit, MI
417 MOUNT VERNON Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

417 MOUNT VERNON Street

417 Mount Vernon St · No Longer Available
Location

417 Mount Vernon St, Detroit, MI 48202
Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated 1st floor Unit for Lease in the Northend! This beautiful 2 bedroom apartment features plenty of space. 1 full bath. Freshly painted and new floors.Barn door on closet. Brand new porch over looking a fenced double lot. Parking space will be available and gated. New Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher included with the Lease. The Northend district is in the heart of revitalization and close to the Q-Line, New Center and many pubs and restaurants. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE Each unit has a security system installed and will be paid by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

