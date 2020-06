Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Check out this newly renovated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home. It is located on the up and coming Northend of Detroit near Woodward and I-75. It has new plank flooring throughout, fresh paint, new fixtures, new kitchen and baths, new windows the large bedrooms are nice as well. There is a virtual tour of this home available. This is a must-see. Call 313-288-8260 today. Section 8 welcome! (We have a virtual tour of the home) that you can see online.



(RLNE5690430)