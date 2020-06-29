300 Riverfront Dr

Amenities

This is the Downtown Condo you have been looking for! Overlooking Downtown Detroit and panoramic views of the Detroit River and Downtown Windsor, Apt 10G has one bedroom and one bathroom, updated kitchen with granite counters, plenty of storage, in-unit laundry and is freshly painted. The community offers numerous amenities including ATM, dry cleaners, 24hr gated and attended entry with covered parking, hair salon, health club, market, access to the Joe Louis People Mover Station and to the newly built Riverwalk. Enjoy the recently renovated grounds with all new landscaping, outdoor gas fireplace, grills and two dog parks. Dogs are permitted with restrictions and all tenants must be approved by the association. Minimum 700 credit score required, security deposit will equal 1.5 months rent and water included in rent. Call 734-776-7226 for more information.