Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:07 AM

300 Riverfront Dr

300 Riverfront Dr · (734) 776-7226
Location

300 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI 48226
Downtown Detroit

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit #10G · Avail. now

$1,325

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
This is the Downtown Condo you have been looking for! Overlooking Downtown Detroit and panoramic views of the Detroit River and Downtown Windsor, Apt 10G has one bedroom and one bathroom, updated kitchen with granite counters, plenty of storage, in-unit laundry and is freshly painted. The community offers numerous amenities including ATM, dry cleaners, 24hr gated and attended entry with covered parking, hair salon, health club, market, access to the Joe Louis People Mover Station and to the newly built Riverwalk. Enjoy the recently renovated grounds with all new landscaping, outdoor gas fireplace, grills and two dog parks. Dogs are permitted with restrictions and all tenants must be approved by the association. Minimum 700 credit score required, security deposit will equal 1.5 months rent and water included in rent. Call 734-776-7226 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Riverfront Dr have any available units?
300 Riverfront Dr has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Riverfront Dr have?
Some of 300 Riverfront Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Riverfront Dr currently offering any rent specials?
300 Riverfront Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Riverfront Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Riverfront Dr is pet friendly.
Does 300 Riverfront Dr offer parking?
Yes, 300 Riverfront Dr offers parking.
Does 300 Riverfront Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Riverfront Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Riverfront Dr have a pool?
No, 300 Riverfront Dr does not have a pool.
Does 300 Riverfront Dr have accessible units?
No, 300 Riverfront Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Riverfront Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Riverfront Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
