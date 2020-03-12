All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 19376 Hamburg St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
19376 Hamburg St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

19376 Hamburg St

19376 Hamburg Street · (248) 289-5871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19376 Hamburg Street, Detroit, MI 48205
Osborn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. Jun 23

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available 06/23/20 This astounding 3 bedroom and 1 bath Brick Bungalow within 2 blocks N off 7 Mile is everything you need!

It's just a 10 minute walk from Calimera Park, 7 minute walk from Robert's Coney Island and just within a 5 minute drive from groceries like Mike's Fresh Market.

Home is protected with security door and partially fenced-in backyard.

The living room greets you with full carpeting, oversized window and new paint.

The freshly painted eat-in kitchen has nicely done tile flooring that complements well with the faux-granite countertop. It has plenty of cabinet spaces and allocated spaces for a stove and fridge so it's easier to setup your kitchen appliances. Also, there is a back door for easy access for all your groceries and stuff.

Bathroom is clad with excellent ceramic tile flooring with all-white tub, vanity and commode standing out. It also has a medicine cabinet for easy storage and a mirror.

The freshly painted upstairs master bedroom is carpeted with a larger closet. The 2 bedrooms downstairs also have great carpeting and new paint.

The open space basement is perfect for quick and easy extra storage with a great spot for laundry that has a tub and washer/dryer hookups.

Outside is the backyard with enough space for small gatherings or entertainment.

Rent is $850 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.

Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5852155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19376 Hamburg St have any available units?
19376 Hamburg St has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 19376 Hamburg St have?
Some of 19376 Hamburg St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19376 Hamburg St currently offering any rent specials?
19376 Hamburg St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19376 Hamburg St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19376 Hamburg St is pet friendly.
Does 19376 Hamburg St offer parking?
Yes, 19376 Hamburg St does offer parking.
Does 19376 Hamburg St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19376 Hamburg St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19376 Hamburg St have a pool?
No, 19376 Hamburg St does not have a pool.
Does 19376 Hamburg St have accessible units?
No, 19376 Hamburg St does not have accessible units.
Does 19376 Hamburg St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19376 Hamburg St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19376 Hamburg St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity