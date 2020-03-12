19376 Hamburg St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Available 06/23/20 This astounding 3 bedroom and 1 bath Brick Bungalow within 2 blocks N off 7 Mile is everything you need!



It's just a 10 minute walk from Calimera Park, 7 minute walk from Robert's Coney Island and just within a 5 minute drive from groceries like Mike's Fresh Market.



Home is protected with security door and partially fenced-in backyard.



The living room greets you with full carpeting, oversized window and new paint.



The freshly painted eat-in kitchen has nicely done tile flooring that complements well with the faux-granite countertop. It has plenty of cabinet spaces and allocated spaces for a stove and fridge so it's easier to setup your kitchen appliances. Also, there is a back door for easy access for all your groceries and stuff.



Bathroom is clad with excellent ceramic tile flooring with all-white tub, vanity and commode standing out. It also has a medicine cabinet for easy storage and a mirror.



The freshly painted upstairs master bedroom is carpeted with a larger closet. The 2 bedrooms downstairs also have great carpeting and new paint.



The open space basement is perfect for quick and easy extra storage with a great spot for laundry that has a tub and washer/dryer hookups.



Outside is the backyard with enough space for small gatherings or entertainment.



Rent is $850 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5852155)