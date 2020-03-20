All apartments in Detroit
18075 Stansbury St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

18075 Stansbury St

18075 Stansbury Avenue · (313) 444-3037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Detroit
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

18075 Stansbury Avenue, Detroit, MI 48235
Greenfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18075 Stansbury St · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
18075 Stansbury - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. (Tour requests left via voicemail will not be acknowledged.)

18075 Stansbury, Detroit.
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, updated, 824 sqft. home - now available for rent!

Amenities:
• Freshly Painted
• Bungalow
• Basement
• Near major freeways and shopping

Requirements:
• No evictions
• No landlord/ tenant judgments with past 3 years
• Must pass credit, criminal, and landlord reference check
• No major collection accounts
• No active bankruptcies
• Utilities must be put in applicants name after leasing signing and before move in (Detroit only)
• Must be employed by current employer for 6+ months
• Anyone over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application
• 1.5 times rent as Security Deposit / Household income must be 3.5 times Rental amount
• $50 application fee

Income Requirements:
• Household income – 3.5 times rent as Monthly Income

Disclaimer-please note that the only amenities included with this house are the amenities listed above.

Homes are rented as-is. If you need an amenity that is not in the home, we will not add it after you move in.

(RLNE4460176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18075 Stansbury St have any available units?
18075 Stansbury St has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 18075 Stansbury St currently offering any rent specials?
18075 Stansbury St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18075 Stansbury St pet-friendly?
No, 18075 Stansbury St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 18075 Stansbury St offer parking?
No, 18075 Stansbury St does not offer parking.
Does 18075 Stansbury St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18075 Stansbury St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18075 Stansbury St have a pool?
No, 18075 Stansbury St does not have a pool.
Does 18075 Stansbury St have accessible units?
No, 18075 Stansbury St does not have accessible units.
Does 18075 Stansbury St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18075 Stansbury St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18075 Stansbury St have units with air conditioning?
No, 18075 Stansbury St does not have units with air conditioning.

