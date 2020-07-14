2 Lafayette Plaisance Street, Detroit, MI 48207 Downtown Detroit
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 04-2072 · Avail. now
$1,650
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft
Unit 06-2156 · Avail. Sep 5
$1,650
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft
Unit 06-2150 · Avail. now
$1,650
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village of Hyde Park.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
Step inside The Village of Hyde Park and discover our beautiful two-bedroom townhomes. Located in a prime location just two miles outside of Detroit, MI, our thoughtfully finished units feature soaring 16-foot ceilings, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, updated cabinetry and beautiful plank flooring.
Schedule a tour today to see why our residents adore our wonderful community!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Water
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 1
rent: $20/month per pet
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
Parking Details: Reserved parking: $40/month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Village of Hyde Park have any available units?
Village of Hyde Park has 3 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does Village of Hyde Park have?
Some of Village of Hyde Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village of Hyde Park currently offering any rent specials?
Village of Hyde Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village of Hyde Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Village of Hyde Park is pet friendly.
Does Village of Hyde Park offer parking?
Yes, Village of Hyde Park offers parking.
Does Village of Hyde Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village of Hyde Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village of Hyde Park have a pool?
No, Village of Hyde Park does not have a pool.
Does Village of Hyde Park have accessible units?
No, Village of Hyde Park does not have accessible units.
Does Village of Hyde Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Village of Hyde Park does not have units with dishwashers.