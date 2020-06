Amenities

This is an upper unit of a two unit home. The home has a fenced in large yard and is located in the University District in a charming neighborhood. The home has a newly updated modern kitchen with custom tile. The kitchen includes a stainless stove and fridge. There is a formal dining room and a large living room with a fireplace. The two bedrooms have plenty of closet space and there are beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit. This is a must see!