16161 Fairfield Unit 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

16161 Fairfield Unit 1

16161 Fairfield St · (734) 494-0119
Location

16161 Fairfield St, Detroit, MI 48221
Mcnichols

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Property details for 16161 Fairfield St, Detroit, MI 48221. This Multi-Family Home is located at Fairfield in Detroit, Michigan. The home provides approximately 2600 square feet of living space.
Lower portion is available and rent includes Water bill
This property features 3 bedrooms.
There are 1 bathrooms.
This listing is situated within the Martin Park - Detroit,MI neighborhood.
Property details for 16161 Fairfield St, Detroit, MI 48221. This 2 Unit Multi-Family Home located at Fairfield in Detroit, Michigan. The home provides approximately 2600 square feet of living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16161 Fairfield Unit 1 have any available units?
16161 Fairfield Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 16161 Fairfield Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
16161 Fairfield Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16161 Fairfield Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 16161 Fairfield Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 16161 Fairfield Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 16161 Fairfield Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 16161 Fairfield Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16161 Fairfield Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16161 Fairfield Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 16161 Fairfield Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 16161 Fairfield Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 16161 Fairfield Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 16161 Fairfield Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16161 Fairfield Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16161 Fairfield Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16161 Fairfield Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
