This beautifully UPDATED 3 Bedroom and 2 bath Bungalow is just a few minutes from Glenhurst Golf Course and about 2 miles from I-96. Also, lots of nearby groceries and dining options like Bullfrog Bar & Grill and Little Ceasars Pizza offer fast and easy takeaways!



The updated and remodeled knockout kitchen has excellent tile flooring and cathedral ceiling with oak cabinets, countertop, stove and fridge. There's a ceiling fan that adds convenience which keep the cool air moving. Also, there's a mini dining area sharing the same excellent tile flooring with an open skylight.



Main bath is updated with has nicely done ceramic tile flooring, reglazed tub, glacial tiled wainscoting, standard pedestal sink, mirror and new paint.



House is protected with security door and coming in from the front is the bright and inviting living room with nicely done hardwood flooring, bay window, ceiling fan and new paint. There's also a coat closet for a quick storage for your guests.



The freshly painted upstairs master bedroom is carpeted and has mini walk-in closet. The 2 bedrooms downstairs also have carpeting and new paint.



Basement has nice marble flooring with a new full bath and newer roof, washer and windows. There's also an extra office space with carpeting and new paint.



Outside, is the small porch perfect for a little chitchat and a 2 car garage within the partially fenced backyard.



Rent is $900 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.



INFORMATION:

Address: 16157 Wormer St Detroit, MI 48219

Availability: Immediately

Rent: $900

Security Deposit: 1-1.5 months

Style: Bungalow

*Square Ft: 1,042

# Bedrooms: 3

# Baths: 2

Master Bedroom: 23 x 16

Bedroom 2: 11 x 10

Bedroom 3: 10 x 10

Kitchen: 12 x 11

Living Room: 15 x 11

Basement: Partially Finished

Garage: 2 Car

HVAC: Furnace & HWH to be installed upon Lease Signing

Schools: Detroit

Amenities: Porch, Security Door, Stove, Fridge, Washer, Ceiling Fans

Year Built: 1957

Lot Size: 35 x 150

Location: South Off 6 Mile on Wormer

Pets: TBD; Extra Fee



*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.