16157 Wormer St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

16157 Wormer St

16157 Wormer Street · (248) 289-5871
Location

16157 Wormer Street, Detroit, MI 48219
The Eye

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautifully UPDATED 3 Bedroom and 2 bath Bungalow is just a few minutes from Glenhurst Golf Course and about 2 miles from I-96. Also, lots of nearby groceries and dining options like Bullfrog Bar & Grill and Little Ceasars Pizza offer fast and easy takeaways!

The updated and remodeled knockout kitchen has excellent tile flooring and cathedral ceiling with oak cabinets, countertop, stove and fridge. There's a ceiling fan that adds convenience which keep the cool air moving. Also, there's a mini dining area sharing the same excellent tile flooring with an open skylight.

Main bath is updated with has nicely done ceramic tile flooring, reglazed tub, glacial tiled wainscoting, standard pedestal sink, mirror and new paint.

House is protected with security door and coming in from the front is the bright and inviting living room with nicely done hardwood flooring, bay window, ceiling fan and new paint. There's also a coat closet for a quick storage for your guests.

The freshly painted upstairs master bedroom is carpeted and has mini walk-in closet. The 2 bedrooms downstairs also have carpeting and new paint.

Basement has nice marble flooring with a new full bath and newer roof, washer and windows. There's also an extra office space with carpeting and new paint.

Outside, is the small porch perfect for a little chitchat and a 2 car garage within the partially fenced backyard.

Rent is $900 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.

Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.

INFORMATION:
Address: 16157 Wormer St Detroit, MI 48219
Availability: Immediately
Rent: $900
Security Deposit: 1-1.5 months
Style: Bungalow
*Square Ft: 1,042
# Bedrooms: 3
# Baths: 2
Master Bedroom: 23 x 16
Bedroom 2: 11 x 10
Bedroom 3: 10 x 10
Kitchen: 12 x 11
Living Room: 15 x 11
Basement: Partially Finished
Garage: 2 Car
HVAC: Furnace & HWH to be installed upon Lease Signing
Schools: Detroit
Amenities: Porch, Security Door, Stove, Fridge, Washer, Ceiling Fans
Year Built: 1957
Lot Size: 35 x 150
Location: South Off 6 Mile on Wormer
Pets: TBD; Extra Fee

*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16157 Wormer St have any available units?
16157 Wormer St has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 16157 Wormer St have?
Some of 16157 Wormer St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16157 Wormer St currently offering any rent specials?
16157 Wormer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16157 Wormer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16157 Wormer St is pet friendly.
Does 16157 Wormer St offer parking?
Yes, 16157 Wormer St does offer parking.
Does 16157 Wormer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16157 Wormer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16157 Wormer St have a pool?
No, 16157 Wormer St does not have a pool.
Does 16157 Wormer St have accessible units?
No, 16157 Wormer St does not have accessible units.
Does 16157 Wormer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16157 Wormer St does not have units with dishwashers.
