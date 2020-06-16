15615 Normandy St

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 1 bath brick home with a basement and garage - now available for rent! Located near Livernois & Lodge Freeway.



Call 313-521-6666 for more information, and to schedule a showing with one of our agents!



REQUIREMENTS

* No evictions

* No landlord/tenant judgments

* No collection accounts

* No active bankruptcies

* Utilities must be in the applicant's name by the time of the move in

* Must be on the job for 6 months



INCOME REQUIREMENTS

* 1 adult - $2,250/month

* 2 adults - $3,000/month

* Sec. 8 recipients - 2x the monthly rental amount - $1,500/month.



To view more of our properties, please visit us at:

www.rondoinvestment.com