15615 Normandy St

Amenities
3 bedroom, 1 bath brick home with a basement and garage - now available for rent! Located near Livernois & Lodge Freeway.
Call 313-521-6666 for more information, and to schedule a showing with one of our agents!
REQUIREMENTS
* No evictions
* No landlord/tenant judgments
* No collection accounts
* No active bankruptcies
* Utilities must be in the applicant's name by the time of the move in
* Must be on the job for 6 months
INCOME REQUIREMENTS
* 1 adult - $2,250/month
* 2 adults - $3,000/month
* Sec. 8 recipients - 2x the monthly rental amount - $1,500/month.
To view more of our properties, please visit us at:
www.rondoinvestment.com