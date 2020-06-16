All apartments in Detroit
15615 Normandy St
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:23 AM

15615 Normandy St

15615 Normandy Street · (313) 521-6666
Location

15615 Normandy Street, Detroit, MI 48238
Mcnichols

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1 bath brick home with a basement and garage - now available for rent! Located near Livernois & Lodge Freeway.

Call 313-521-6666 for more information, and to schedule a showing with one of our agents!

REQUIREMENTS
* No evictions
* No landlord/tenant judgments
* No collection accounts
* No active bankruptcies
* Utilities must be in the applicant's name by the time of the move in
* Must be on the job for 6 months

INCOME REQUIREMENTS
* 1 adult - $2,250/month
* 2 adults - $3,000/month
* Sec. 8 recipients - 2x the monthly rental amount - $1,500/month.

To view more of our properties, please visit us at:
www.rondoinvestment.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15615 Normandy St have any available units?
15615 Normandy St has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 15615 Normandy St currently offering any rent specials?
15615 Normandy St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15615 Normandy St pet-friendly?
No, 15615 Normandy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 15615 Normandy St offer parking?
Yes, 15615 Normandy St does offer parking.
Does 15615 Normandy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15615 Normandy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15615 Normandy St have a pool?
No, 15615 Normandy St does not have a pool.
Does 15615 Normandy St have accessible units?
No, 15615 Normandy St does not have accessible units.
Does 15615 Normandy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15615 Normandy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15615 Normandy St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15615 Normandy St does not have units with air conditioning.
