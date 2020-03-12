Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated accessible

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly accessible

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Schoolcraft Southfield. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central heat, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: July 1st 2020. $550/month rent. $825 security deposit required. Other Requirements: Min $2,000 monthly income, 3 references, min 2 years on job, 2 months of paystubs, no recent evictions. See link for virtual tour https://www.realestateone.com/home-for-sale/12886-Southfield-Fwy-Detroit-MI-48223/2200039616-MIRC?pres_agent=494648. Apply if you meet the qualification at avail.co/apply/z71Rj. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.