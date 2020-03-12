All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 12886 Southfield Fwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
12886 Southfield Fwy
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:10 AM

12886 Southfield Fwy

12886 Southfield Freeway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12886 Southfield Freeway, Detroit, MI 48223
Grandmont

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Schoolcraft Southfield. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central heat, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: July 1st 2020. $550/month rent. $825 security deposit required. Other Requirements: Min $2,000 monthly income, 3 references, min 2 years on job, 2 months of paystubs, no recent evictions. See link for virtual tour https://www.realestateone.com/home-for-sale/12886-Southfield-Fwy-Detroit-MI-48223/2200039616-MIRC?pres_agent=494648. Apply if you meet the qualification at avail.co/apply/z71Rj. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12886 Southfield Fwy have any available units?
12886 Southfield Fwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 12886 Southfield Fwy currently offering any rent specials?
12886 Southfield Fwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12886 Southfield Fwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 12886 Southfield Fwy is pet friendly.
Does 12886 Southfield Fwy offer parking?
No, 12886 Southfield Fwy does not offer parking.
Does 12886 Southfield Fwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12886 Southfield Fwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12886 Southfield Fwy have a pool?
No, 12886 Southfield Fwy does not have a pool.
Does 12886 Southfield Fwy have accessible units?
Yes, 12886 Southfield Fwy has accessible units.
Does 12886 Southfield Fwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 12886 Southfield Fwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12886 Southfield Fwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 12886 Southfield Fwy does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor