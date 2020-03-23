12709 Kelly Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Dear Potential Tenant:



Please read the following instructions that we have implemented that will allow for showing of properties during the Covid-19 Pandemic



The State of Michigan has implemented a Stay at Home order that has forced many of us to change our companies policies.



We are making every effort to help you to meet your housing needs. If you would like to continue you search for housing listed below are the step necessary to do so.



1. Visit our website www.GreatLakesRentalProperties.com and go to the apply button the application fee is $50 you will have to pay $25



2. After you have completed the application TAKE a picture of your Driverâ??s License or State Issued Identification, Social Security Card and your last 2 Check Stubs or Bank Statements (proof of income) Text the documents to (313) 980-0025 or email GreatLakesPropShowingRequest@aol.com all the above documents



3. Call the office (313) 980-0025 and let us know you have completed this process. A leasing manager will work with you to schedule a self-showing of the property.



Thank you in advance for your cooperation in this management transition.



Great Lakes Property & Investments Services, INC our Office Number is (313) 980-0025 or (313) 980-0050, (313) 980-5909.



$700 a month tenant pays lights, water and gas.



Bedroom: 2

Bathroom: 1

Hardwood Flooring

New Paint

New Electrical

New Plumbing

New Kitchen

New Bathroom

Full Basement

New Windows



Property is located near public transportation, schools and shopping



Properties cross streets are Kelly/ Morang/ Moross



Please use mapquest.com for directions



To schedule an appointment visit our website

www.GreatLakesRentalProperties.com