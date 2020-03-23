12709 Kelly Rd

All apartments in Detroit
Location

12709 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI 48224
Burbank

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Dear Potential Tenant:

Please read the following instructions that we have implemented that will allow for showing of properties during the Covid-19 Pandemic

The State of Michigan has implemented a Stay at Home order that has forced many of us to change our companies policies.

We are making every effort to help you to meet your housing needs. If you would like to continue you search for housing listed below are the step necessary to do so.

1. Visit our website www.GreatLakesRentalProperties.com and go to the apply button the application fee is $50 you will have to pay $25

2. After you have completed the application TAKE a picture of your Driverâ??s License or State Issued Identification, Social Security Card and your last 2 Check Stubs or Bank Statements (proof of income) Text the documents to (313) 980-0025 or email GreatLakesPropShowingRequest@aol.com all the above documents

3. Call the office (313) 980-0025 and let us know you have completed this process. A leasing manager will work with you to schedule a self-showing of the property.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation in this management transition.

Great Lakes Property & Investments Services, INC our Office Number is (313) 980-0025 or (313) 980-0050, (313) 980-5909.

$700 a month tenant pays lights, water and gas.

Bedroom: 2
Bathroom: 1
Hardwood Flooring
New Paint
New Electrical
New Plumbing
New Kitchen
New Bathroom
Full Basement
New Windows

Property is located near public transportation, schools and shopping

Properties cross streets are Kelly/ Morang/ Moross

Please use mapquest.com for directions

To schedule an appointment visit our website
www.GreatLakesRentalProperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12709 Kelly Rd have any available units?
12709 Kelly Rd has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 12709 Kelly Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12709 Kelly Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12709 Kelly Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12709 Kelly Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 12709 Kelly Rd offer parking?
No, 12709 Kelly Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12709 Kelly Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12709 Kelly Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12709 Kelly Rd have a pool?
No, 12709 Kelly Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12709 Kelly Rd have accessible units?
No, 12709 Kelly Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12709 Kelly Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12709 Kelly Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12709 Kelly Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12709 Kelly Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
