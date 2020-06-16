All apartments in Detroit
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
1241 E Woodward
Last updated April 6 2020

1241 E Woodward

1241 Woodward Avenue · (586) 552-3835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1241 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48226
Downtown Detroit

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-1, Building 1 · Avail. now

$2,596

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the video & the photos. Hazel Park the "New Hot Spot to live work and play" Welcome to Steeple Chase Luxury Apartments Construction underway. Taking reservation! Be the first to live in one of these spectacular new construction one bedroom one bath and two bedroom two full baths, first and second floor apartments with washer and dryer and one car attached garage. Styles to choose from are; Upper and lower carriage units and first floor with upper bedroom with full bath "loft" town units.Each unit has stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, walk-in closets, LVT/subway tile flooring, granite/solid surface countertops,doorwall to patio/balcony, storage, mud room, private entrance, and attached one car garage.Area amenities include but are not limited to; close to Royal Oak, Ferndale; great food and fun. Detroit,Wayne State University, University of Detroit,River-Walk,Campus Martius, Belle Isle,DIA,Theatre venues,Comerica Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 E Woodward have any available units?
1241 E Woodward has a unit available for $2,596 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 E Woodward have?
Some of 1241 E Woodward's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 E Woodward currently offering any rent specials?
1241 E Woodward isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 E Woodward pet-friendly?
No, 1241 E Woodward is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 1241 E Woodward offer parking?
Yes, 1241 E Woodward does offer parking.
Does 1241 E Woodward have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1241 E Woodward offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 E Woodward have a pool?
No, 1241 E Woodward does not have a pool.
Does 1241 E Woodward have accessible units?
No, 1241 E Woodward does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 E Woodward have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 E Woodward does not have units with dishwashers.
