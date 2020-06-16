1241 E Woodward

Amenities

Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the video & the photos. Hazel Park the "New Hot Spot to live work and play" Welcome to Steeple Chase Luxury Apartments Construction underway. Taking reservation! Be the first to live in one of these spectacular new construction one bedroom one bath and two bedroom two full baths, first and second floor apartments with washer and dryer and one car attached garage. Styles to choose from are; Upper and lower carriage units and first floor with upper bedroom with full bath "loft" town units.Each unit has stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, walk-in closets, LVT/subway tile flooring, granite/solid surface countertops,doorwall to patio/balcony, storage, mud room, private entrance, and attached one car garage.Area amenities include but are not limited to; close to Royal Oak, Ferndale; great food and fun. Detroit,Wayne State University, University of Detroit,River-Walk,Campus Martius, Belle Isle,DIA,Theatre venues,Comerica Park