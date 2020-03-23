11426 Balfour Rd

Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom brick bungalow w/ hardwoods floors in living room and bedroom, new windows w/ vertical blinds include, updated kitchen w/ dinning area, 1 1/2 bathrooms, full basement, updated alarm, security outdoor lighting , Central Air, detached one car garage.
Minimum Requirements:
$35 Application Fee
600 or better Credit Score
No Pets
One Year minimum on current job
No prior evictions
Income range is at least $31,000 per year.
All requirements must be met prior to viewing property. Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE780535)