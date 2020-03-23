All apartments in Detroit
11426 Balfour Rd

11426 Balfour Road · (313) 334-4205
Location

11426 Balfour Road, Detroit, MI 48224
Denby

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $900 · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom brick bungalow w/ hardwoods floors in living room and bedroom, new windows w/ vertical blinds include, updated kitchen w/ dinning area, 1 1/2 bathrooms, full basement, updated alarm, security outdoor lighting , Central Air, detached one car garage.

Minimum Requirements:
$35 Application Fee
600 or better Credit Score
No Pets
One Year minimum on current job
No prior evictions
Income range is at least $31,000 per year.
All requirements must be met prior to viewing property. Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE780535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11426 Balfour Rd have any available units?
11426 Balfour Rd has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 11426 Balfour Rd have?
Some of 11426 Balfour Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11426 Balfour Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11426 Balfour Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11426 Balfour Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11426 Balfour Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 11426 Balfour Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11426 Balfour Rd does offer parking.
Does 11426 Balfour Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11426 Balfour Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11426 Balfour Rd have a pool?
No, 11426 Balfour Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11426 Balfour Rd have accessible units?
No, 11426 Balfour Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11426 Balfour Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11426 Balfour Rd has units with dishwashers.
