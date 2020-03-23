11426 Balfour Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom brick bungalow w/ hardwoods floors in living room and bedroom, new windows w/ vertical blinds include, updated kitchen w/ dinning area, 1 1/2 bathrooms, full basement, updated alarm, security outdoor lighting , Central Air, detached one car garage.



Minimum Requirements:

$35 Application Fee

600 or better Credit Score

No Pets

One Year minimum on current job

No prior evictions

Income range is at least $31,000 per year.

All requirements must be met prior to viewing property. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE780535)