Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:44 PM

1135 Shelby Street

1135 Shelby Street · (248) 994-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1135 Shelby Street, Detroit, MI 48226
Downtown Detroit

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2708-0 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
pool
garage
RARE RESIDENT OWNED WATERVIEW CONDO IN PRESTIGIOUS BOOK CADILLAC. SPECTACULAR VIEW OF RIVER! THIS UNIT WAS FEATURED ON HGTV'S HOUSE HUNTERS! CUSTOM UPGRADES THRU-OUT INCLUDING UPGRADED APPLIANCES, JETTED TUB, & GRANITE COUNTERS! THIS IS THE CITY'S BEST CONCEIRGE-STYLE LIVING! 2 RARE DEEDED PARKING SPACES IN GARAGE ON SAME FLOOR AS ACCESS TO BUILDING. (PARKING FEE IS 60 P/MONTH P/SPACE) AC & WATER INCLUDED IN MONTHLY FEE, LOW NEZ TAXES (UNDER $300 P/YEAR) WITH YEARS LEFT! HURRY THIS UNIT IS THE BEST AVAILABLE UNIT FOR THE PRICE IN THE BUILDING!

**Disclaimer** Dwellings Unlimited LLC & Joy Clark are not associated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Book Cadillac Holdings, LLC. as owner of The Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, or Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates as operator of the hotel and as owner of the Westin® trademark. Any sale or rental activities by Dwellings Unlimited LLC & Joy Clark are conducted independent of such parties and the hotel operation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Shelby Street have any available units?
1135 Shelby Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 Shelby Street have?
Some of 1135 Shelby Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Shelby Street currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Shelby Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Shelby Street pet-friendly?
No, 1135 Shelby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 1135 Shelby Street offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Shelby Street does offer parking.
Does 1135 Shelby Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 Shelby Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Shelby Street have a pool?
Yes, 1135 Shelby Street has a pool.
Does 1135 Shelby Street have accessible units?
No, 1135 Shelby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Shelby Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 Shelby Street has units with dishwashers.
