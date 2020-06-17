1135 Shelby Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities concierge parking pool garage

RARE RESIDENT OWNED WATERVIEW CONDO IN PRESTIGIOUS BOOK CADILLAC. SPECTACULAR VIEW OF RIVER! THIS UNIT WAS FEATURED ON HGTV'S HOUSE HUNTERS! CUSTOM UPGRADES THRU-OUT INCLUDING UPGRADED APPLIANCES, JETTED TUB, & GRANITE COUNTERS! THIS IS THE CITY'S BEST CONCEIRGE-STYLE LIVING! 2 RARE DEEDED PARKING SPACES IN GARAGE ON SAME FLOOR AS ACCESS TO BUILDING. (PARKING FEE IS 60 P/MONTH P/SPACE) AC & WATER INCLUDED IN MONTHLY FEE, LOW NEZ TAXES (UNDER $300 P/YEAR) WITH YEARS LEFT! HURRY THIS UNIT IS THE BEST AVAILABLE UNIT FOR THE PRICE IN THE BUILDING!



**Disclaimer** Dwellings Unlimited LLC & Joy Clark are not associated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Book Cadillac Holdings, LLC. as owner of The Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, or Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates as operator of the hotel and as owner of the Westin® trademark. Any sale or rental activities by Dwellings Unlimited LLC & Joy Clark are conducted independent of such parties and the hotel operation.