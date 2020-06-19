504 Lawrence St # 2

Amenities

Available 08/28/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease.

Near N State and Lawrence, In the heart of Kerry Town, near Medical/Nursing Schools and only less than10 mins walk to the heart of UOM Campus.

100% been remodeled.

Large 5 bedrooms, 2 bath, second floor Apt.

Large living room open through an island to the modern tastefully designed kitchen.

The modern kitchen is built with GRANITE counter tops, ceramic flooring, dishwasher, disposal, maple cabinets, a built-in microwave oven and a large double door fridge.

The unit rooms are on the large side, with large closets built with closet shelving and sliding mirror doors.

The apt being fully new construction has well insulted walls, all new storm windows,

new heating and AC system, new electrical and plumbing with high efficiency new appliances.

The 2 new baths has attractive vanity, new fixtures, ceramic floor and large 48" shower units.

Parking. Free inside the unit laundry. Front porch.

Vaulted living room ceiling.

Wood floors throughout.

Furnished nicely with leather couches , Din/T and chairs, computer desks, dressers & double beds. Individual room locks.

Please call Zaki at 734 260-7215 or Heather @ 989-220-9969 and Check michiganrental.com for more info and similar listings. We prefer calling to emailing us.



