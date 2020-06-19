All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:38 PM

504 Lawrence St # 2

504 Lawrence Street · (734) 260-7215
Location

504 Lawrence Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $3750 · Avail. Aug 28

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
new construction
Available 08/28/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease.
Near N State and Lawrence, In the heart of Kerry Town, near Medical/Nursing Schools and only less than10 mins walk to the heart of UOM Campus.
100% been remodeled.
Large 5 bedrooms, 2 bath, second floor Apt.
Large living room open through an island to the modern tastefully designed kitchen.
The modern kitchen is built with GRANITE counter tops, ceramic flooring, dishwasher, disposal, maple cabinets, a built-in microwave oven and a large double door fridge.
The unit rooms are on the large side, with large closets built with closet shelving and sliding mirror doors.
The apt being fully new construction has well insulted walls, all new storm windows,
new heating and AC system, new electrical and plumbing with high efficiency new appliances.
The 2 new baths has attractive vanity, new fixtures, ceramic floor and large 48" shower units.
Parking. Free inside the unit laundry. Front porch.
Vaulted living room ceiling.
Wood floors throughout.
Furnished nicely with leather couches , Din/T and chairs, computer desks, dressers & double beds. Individual room locks.
Please call Zaki at 734 260-7215 or Heather @ 989-220-9969 and Check michiganrental.com for more info and similar listings. We prefer calling to emailing us.

(RLNE637823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

