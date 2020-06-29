Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors fireplace oven range Property Amenities community garden parking 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access pool 24hr gym business center carport clubhouse hot tub rent controlled

Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments!



Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living. Enjoy a short walk to the University of Michigan’s Central Campus, unique restaurants and trendy shops. Fill your time exploring the Ann Arbor Farmers Market, enjoying a game on campus, or immersing yourself in the local art and food scene. There is always something fun to do no matter the time of day or season when you live at Charlton.



Whether it’s the short walk to campus or amazing nightlife that you’re looking for, you’ll love coming home to Charlton! We offer beautiful spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans to fit your individual needs. All of our homes offer large closets, central air and intercom system. Looking for outdoor living? Select homes boast lovely patios and balconies to make outdoor entertaining a breeze.



Don’t forget to bring your furry friend along on your new move as our community is pet-