Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Charlton Apartments

2047 Charlton Avenue · (734) 292-8527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 40-005 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 47-207 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 42-205 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 48-102R · Avail. now

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Charlton Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
pool
24hr gym
business center
carport
clubhouse
hot tub
rent controlled
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments!

Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living. Enjoy a short walk to the University of Michigan’s Central Campus, unique restaurants and trendy shops. Fill your time exploring the Ann Arbor Farmers Market, enjoying a game on campus, or immersing yourself in the local art and food scene. There is always something fun to do no matter the time of day or season when you live at Charlton.

Whether it’s the short walk to campus or amazing nightlife that you’re looking for, you’ll love coming home to Charlton! We offer beautiful spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans to fit your individual needs. All of our homes offer large closets, central air and intercom system. Looking for outdoor living? Select homes boast lovely patios and balconies to make outdoor entertaining a breeze.

Don't forget to bring your furry friend along on your new move as our community is pet-

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $125
Deposit: $899
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$75
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Charlton Apartments have any available units?
Charlton Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does Charlton Apartments have?
Some of Charlton Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Charlton Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Charlton Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Charlton Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Charlton Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does Charlton Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Charlton Apartments offers parking.
Does Charlton Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Charlton Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Charlton Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Charlton Apartments has a pool.
Does Charlton Apartments have accessible units?
No, Charlton Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Charlton Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Charlton Apartments has units with dishwashers.
