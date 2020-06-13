/
71 Apartments for rent in Sylvania, OH📍
Redwood Sylvania
3017 Coffeetree Lane, Sylvania, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1331 sqft
Off Hwy 20 just blocks from outdoor recreation at Secor Metropark. Pet-friendly units with vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, vinyl flooring, kitchen pantries, and private garages.
Sylvania
1 Unit Available
6064 Barkwood Lane
6064 Barkwood Lane, Sylvania, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3438 sqft
Sylvania Schools! Must see to appreciate this 3500 sq foot 4 bed 2.5 bath home built in 2004. This 2 story home has tons of unique charm and has been updated in almost every room.
Results within 1 mile of Sylvania
32 Units Available
Chelsea Place Apartments
4430 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful apartment community with a variety of floor plans, 24-hour fitness center, pool and valet service. E-payments accepted for rent. Apartments feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Sylvania
Reynolds Corners
20 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments & Townhomes
1009 N Holland Sylvania Road, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$940
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
Comfortable homes with in-unit laundry and private patios/balconies. Community offers residents access to garage parking, a pool, and fitness center. Close to I-475. Explore nature at Swan Creek Preserve Metropark during free time.
1 Unit Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Derby Village is located in Toledo, Ohio and offers beautiful 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. You will never be out of reach of the things you need.
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
3910 Clareridge upper
3910 Clareridge Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1305 sqft
2 bedroom duplex - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. APPLICAINT REQUIREMENTS: Monthly house hold income needs to be at least 3 times the rent. No evictions or restitution's in the last 5 years. Must be able to get gas and electric on in your name.
DeVeaux
1 Unit Available
LeParc
2144 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
548 sqft
LeParc Apartments 2144 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo OH, 43613 We have a one bedroom Unit available at LeParc Apartments! New Carpet, fresh new paint, interior of apartment has been completely renovated.
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
1314 N Westhaven Rd
1314 North Westhaven Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419Rentals.com.
Ottawa Hills
1 Unit Available
4012 West Bancroft Street - 5
4012 West Bancroft Street, Ottawa Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
825 sqft
Awesome 2 bed 1 bath unit in Ottawa Hills! Only minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment! Each unit comes with 1 covered garage space Historic Building with 8 beautiful apartments located in Ottawa Hills! Ottawa Hills Schools, on-site shared
1 Unit Available
5601 Goodhue Drive - 103 E
5601 Goodhue Drive, Lucas County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
980 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment For Rent! First floor apartment. Property backs up to Wildwood Metropark. Sylvania School District. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and built in microwave supplied. Coin operated washer and dryer in building.
Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
4231 Harvest Lane - 3
4231 Harvest Lane, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
675 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom for rent in single story building. Close to Franklin Park Mall and many shops and restaurants. Washington Local Schools. Tenant pays electric. Owner pays heat, water, and trash. Coin operated laundry on site.
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1
5943 Walnut Circle Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$699
670 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Woods! We are a community located in Toledo, OH nestled in a beautiful park like setting offering 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes and 2 & 3 bedroom townhomes.
Ottawa Hills
1 Unit Available
2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4
2139 Evergreen Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
2 bed 2 bath with detatched 2 car garage in Ottawa Hills School District! Over 1500 Sq ft!. You must get in to appreciate how much charm, character and space this 2 bed 4 unit complex has.
Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
4032 Garden Estates Dr
4032 Garden Estates Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Slyvania Talmadge area - Property Id: 247663 Nice, large 2 bedroom, 2 full tile bathroom apartment. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. One car detached garage with remote included. Lots of storage in apartment.
1 Unit Available
2017 The Bluffs
2017 The Bluffs, Lucas County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
4020 sqft
This property comes with a seperate 1 bedroom apartment above the garage with full kitchen and bath. Move in ready mid June! One of a kind spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home. Finished basement with theater room.
1 Unit Available
3418 N. Holland-Sylvania Rd. Ste. 10
3418 North Holland Sylvania Road, Lucas County, OH
Studio
$450
1000 sqft
Executive Office Space - Trendy virtual office space in Toledo/Sylvania Township. Network with other young professionals in a modern work environment. Lease a single private office for your business. Access your own private office space 24-7.
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
2410 Lark Ave
2410 Lark Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$815
761 sqft
3 Bedroom Home - Whitmer - Trilby Neighborhood - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ www.buckeyenw.
Results within 10 miles of Sylvania
Verified
Southwyck
19 Units Available
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$877
1130 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.
Temperance
Contact for Availability
Redwood Temperance
1046 Sanctuary Way, Temperance, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1283 sqft
Conveniently located just off Lewis Avenue and adjacent to Monroe County Community College. Connections for full-sized washers and dryers, two full bathrooms and energy-efficient construction.
Southwyck
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$669
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1100 sqft
Located close to Swan Creek Preserve Metropark with easy access to the Ohio Turnpike and Downtown Toledo. Air-conditioned units with raised dining rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and private patios.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Maumee
6853 Deer Ridge Rd, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1294 sqft
Redwood Maumee is one of Maumee’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached 2-car garage.
Southwyck
8 Units Available
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
2 Bedrooms
$750
Williamsburg apartments are conveniently located just off the Ohio Turnpike and near good schools, shopping, golf courses and universities. All units are pet-friendly and have access to the pool and parking.
Contact for Availability
Holland Crossing
2250 Perrysburg-Holland Road, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$639
671 sqft
Our beautifully renovated two bedroom apartments and single story's are now available. Holland Crossing is conveniently located just minutes from Spring Meadows shopping and dining district and expressway access.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Sylvania, the median rent is $550 for a studio, $661 for a 1-bedroom, $865 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,185 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sylvania, check out our monthly Sylvania Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Sylvania area include Lourdes University, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and University of Michigan-Dearborn. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
